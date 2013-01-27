THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIAMINISTRY OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL WELFAREAPPLICATION FOR POSTGRADUATE SPONSORSHIP 2013/14

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare invite applications for sponsorship from candidates intendingto pursue Postgraduate courses in various health specialities for academic year 2013/14.

ELIGIBILITY:

–

Should be a Tanzanian citizen.

–

Should have an admission letter for academic year 2013/14 from a recognized university(attachment).

–

Must be working in Government/Faith Based Organization institutions preferably in regional anddistricts health facilities.

–

Should have a working experience of three years or more (by May 2013), excluding the period of internship and last sponsorship.

–

There should be a relevance of the course applied for to the current post

–

Should have a valid permanent professional registration with the relevant Council (attachment).

–

Preference will be given to locally available courses and rare specialties

–

For MPH programme, the applicant should possess an organizational leadership role in the healthsector such as RMO, DMO, Programme leader or RHMT/CHMT member.

–

The application must be approved by the supervisors/or in charge of the applicantApplication letter with the relevant attachments (Including internship certificate where applicable)should be addressed to the Permanent Secretary not later than 31

th

July 2013 using the followingaddress:

Permanent Secretary,The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare,P.O. Box 9083,

Dar es Salaam.

This application notice is also available on Ministry of Health and Social Welfare website:

www.moh.go.tz