The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Invite Applications For Sponsorship

Coat of Arms of Tanzania

THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIAMINISTRY OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL WELFAREAPPLICATION FOR POSTGRADUATE SPONSORSHIP 2013/14
The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare invite applications for sponsorship from candidates intendingto pursue Postgraduate courses in various health specialities for academic year 2013/14.
ELIGIBILITY:

Should be a Tanzanian citizen.

Should have an admission letter for academic year 2013/14 from a recognized university(attachment).

Must be working in Government/Faith Based Organization institutions preferably in regional anddistricts health facilities.

Should have a working experience of three years or more (by May 2013), excluding the period of internship and last sponsorship.

There should be a relevance of the course applied for to the current post

Should have a valid permanent professional registration with the relevant Council (attachment).

Preference will be given to locally available courses and rare specialties

For MPH programme, the applicant should possess an organizational leadership role in the healthsector such as RMO, DMO, Programme leader or RHMT/CHMT member.


The application must be approved by the supervisors/or in charge of the applicantApplication letter with the relevant attachments (Including internship certificate where applicable)should be addressed to the Permanent Secretary not later than 31
th
July 2013 using the followingaddress:
Permanent Secretary,The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare,P.O. Box 9083,
Dar es Salaam.
This application notice is also available on Ministry of Health and Social Welfare website:
www.moh.go.tz

7 Comments

  3. Emmanuel Mutura

    I need help a sponsorship to pursue my course entitled”master of science in clinical psychology” because the fee is too expensive for me to afford.Thanks in advance.

  6. Yvonne Gread

    I need a sponsorship in my studies. I study at KCMC School of Orthopaedic Technology. The fees is high and I need help.

