THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIAMINISTRY OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL WELFAREAPPLICATION FOR POSTGRADUATE SPONSORSHIP 2013/14
The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare invite applications for sponsorship from candidates intendingto pursue Postgraduate courses in various health specialities for academic year 2013/14.
ELIGIBILITY:
–
Should be a Tanzanian citizen.
–
Should have an admission letter for academic year 2013/14 from a recognized university(attachment).
–
Must be working in Government/Faith Based Organization institutions preferably in regional anddistricts health facilities.
–
Should have a working experience of three years or more (by May 2013), excluding the period of internship and last sponsorship.
–
There should be a relevance of the course applied for to the current post
–
Should have a valid permanent professional registration with the relevant Council (attachment).
–
Preference will be given to locally available courses and rare specialties
–
For MPH programme, the applicant should possess an organizational leadership role in the healthsector such as RMO, DMO, Programme leader or RHMT/CHMT member.
–
The application must be approved by the supervisors/or in charge of the applicantApplication letter with the relevant attachments (Including internship certificate where applicable)should be addressed to the Permanent Secretary not later than 31
th
July 2013 using the followingaddress:
Permanent Secretary,The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare,P.O. Box 9083,
Dar es Salaam.
This application notice is also available on Ministry of Health and Social Welfare website:
www.moh.go.tz
7 Comments
i need a sponsorship in my nursing courses the fee is very expensive i need your help please
I NEED HELP
I need help a sponsorship to pursue my course entitled”master of science in clinical psychology” because the fee is too expensive for me to afford.Thanks in advance.
i would like to have sponsorship as my father is retired now no more working and we are all girls.please help
please i need help for sponsership on year 2015/2016
I need a sponsorship in my studies. I study at KCMC School of Orthopaedic Technology. The fees is high and I need help.
I need help in clinic officer in medicine in year 2016/2017