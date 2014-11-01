Sikiliza Hii Audio ya Prof. PLO Lumumba (Must listen)

Professor Lumumba wa chuo kikuu cha Nairobi, akielezea namna viongozi wetu wa Africa hawafanyi kazi yao na namna gani sisi kama waafrika tumejisahau na kuendekeza mambo ya nchi za magharibi.
Bonyeza play usikilize mwenyewe kisha toa maoni yako hapo kwenye comments[audio:http://www.thehabari.com/audio/lumumba.mp3]
11 Comments
Huu ni ukweli mtupu kuhusu Afrika na watu wake ilipofikia. Ni wakati sasa kwa Afrika kuamka, vinginevyo ni kiza kitupo mbele ya safari.
