TWO TANZANIAN PEACEKEEPERS KILLED IN DRC CONGO…!

written by jomushi October 13, 2017

TWO TANZANIAN PEACEKEEPERS KILLED IN DRC CONGO UN SECRETARY GENERAL SENDS CONDOLENCE
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

 

THE Secretary-General strongly condemns a series of attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which resulted in the death of two peacekeepers from the United Republic of Tanzania. Eighteen peacekeepers were injured during the incident.

The Secretary-General offers his condolences to the friends and families of the deceased, as well as to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General urges the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice. The Secretary-General once again calls on all armed groups in the country to lay down their weapons and notes that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General
NEW YORK 9th October, 2017

