SMILE BRINGS THE LOWEST DATA PRICES AT THE FASTEST INTERNET SPEEDS TO TANZANIANS

TODAY Smile Communications Tanzania (“Smile Tanzania”) brings a new range of data bundles at the lowestdata prices with the highest internet data speedsto Tanzanians with ‘BeiyaNdizi’.

With BeiyaNdiziall Tanzanians have access to the lowest data prices with SmileAnytime bundles (daily, weekly and monthly validity), setting a new trend for the best value internetat SuperFast speedover 4G LTE,starting fromonly Tsh 2,000.

Smile Chief Commercial Officer, Arindam Chakrabarty says, “It is our endeavour that everyone in Tanzania is able to fully benefit from the internet world and we now bring our customers’ a wider range of data bundles that is more affordable and still offers the fastest internet in Tanzania”.

He further said that Bei ya Ndizi will see Smile customers being rewarded with BONUS data plus FREE data for Social Media,each time they recharge with SmileAnytime bundles. The FREE data for Social Media gives customers FREE access to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter.

Smile, known for championing InternetFreedom in Tanzania, is also introducing new bundles for daily, weekly and monthly use, giving customers more freedom of choice and affordability.

“Smile’s SuperFast affordable internet service is available inDar es Salaam, Mwanza, Moshi, Dodoma, Morogoro, Arusha and Mbeya. We’ve reduced our prices that everyone can have the opportunity to experience Smile’s TRUE 4G LTE service and to stay productive and entertained at the fastestdata speeds;daily, weekly or monthly.” concludedMrChakrabarty.

Customers in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Moshi, Mwanza, Dodoma, Mbeya and Morogorocan now experience the fastest, most reliable internet in Tanzaniaat the best data rates in town and can look forward to further 4G LTE innovations form Smile.

About Smile Tanzania coverage

Smile introduced Africa’s first 4G LTE mobile broadband service in Tanzania in May 2013, revolutionising the way people in East Africa access the internet. Our customers in Tanzania experience the country’s fastest and most reliable SuperFast mobile broadband and SuperClear voice services over 4G LTE across Smile’scoverage areas.